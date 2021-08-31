Israel breaks daily Covid case record from January as delta variant surges

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: Israel's Health Ministry reports that the country has set a new daily record for diagnosed coronavirus cases as the delta variant surges.

The Israeli government registered 10,947 new cases on Monday, two days before 2.4 million students are scheduled to return to school this week.

The country's previous pandemic record of 10, 118 new cases was set on January 18.

Israel is home to one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes.

The country is offering third booster shots to it's entire eligible population, requiring masks indoors and promising better enforcement of safety measures.

Nearly 6 million of Israel's 9.3 million people have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Nearly 2.2 million have received a third shot.