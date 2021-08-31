STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pak FM Qureshi says global community must not abandon Afghan; warns of serious consequences

'The international community must remain engaged. Humanitarian assistance must flow. Do not let the economic collapse in Afghanistan take place,' Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

Published: 31st August 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday warned the international community not to abandon Afghanistan, saying repeating the mistakes of the past and an economic collapse of the war-torn country will have serious consequences.

Addressing a press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, who is here on a two-day trip to discuss bilateral issues and regional situations, he said that this is a pivotal moment in Afghanistan's history.

"The international community must remain engaged. Humanitarian assistance must flow. Do not let the economic collapse in Afghanistan take place," Qureshi said.

​ALSO READ | US defeat a lesson for other invaders: Taliban spokesman

He warned against repeating mistakes of the past, saying abandoning Afghanistan is not an option as it will have "serious consequences".

Qureshi said that the international community's cooperation was essential for ensuring stability in Afghanistan and the visiting German foreign minister would be in a better position to assess the situation and also realise the importance of staying engaged in Afghanistan.

"It will give you a very good holistic view of what the challenges are, what the concerns are, what the opportunities are and what needs to be done in the days ahead," he said.

Qureshi urged the world to remain vigilant about the role of spoilers in Afghanistan.

The international community has to discern between those standing for peace and the spoilers.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan crisis: Japan to relocate its Kabul embassy to Qatar

He said Pakistan has been hosting over three million Afghan refugees for decades and emphasised the need for creating an environment in Afghanistan so that the need for another exodus does not arise again.

Commenting on the collapse of the Ghani government, Qureshi said they were not speaking the truth on the actual situation in Afghanistan.

He said that the recent statements by the Taliban were encouraging and they will have to show respect for human rights and international norms.

Maas, in his remarks, said while the Taliban had made commitments and pledges to form an inclusive government, it remained to be seen whether they would keep the promises.

"It is important for us that all Afghans, even those who do not support the Taliban, feel represented by this government and it remains to be seen whether the Taliban take this into account," he said.

He said that Germany was preparing in close coordination with other nations to organise charter flights after the Kabul airport became functional again and take eligible people to Germany.

Qureshi also said Germany, an important investor in Pakistan, is one of the largest trading partners in the European Union and there were possibilities of enhancing trade with it by developing economic linkages.

ALSO WATCH:

Earlier, Qureshi and Maas led their sides in the delegation-level talks, which focused on the promotion of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, and regional peace and security, particularly the Afghanistan situation.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US' complete troop withdrawal on August 31 after a costly two-decade war.

This forced Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country to the UAE.

The Taliban insurgents stormed across Afghanistan and captured all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Thousands of Afghan nationals and foreigners have fled the country to escape the new Taliban regime and to seek asylum in different nations, including the US and many European nations, resulting in total chaos and deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Pakistan foreign minister Taliban Afghanistan Afghanistan Crisis
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp