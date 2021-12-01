CNN suspends anchor Chris Cuomo over help he gave his governor brother

By AFP

NEW YORK: CNN said Tuesday it had indefinitely suspended primetime anchor Chris Cuomo after the release of legal transcripts that revealed how he helped his brother Andrew, then the governor of New York, combat allegations of sexual misconduct.

At the start of the pandemic, the brothers soared to new heights of popularity: Andrew Cuomo earned praise for his frank daily briefings as the coronavirus ravaged New York, and their live exchanges on CNN were peppered with banter.

But after months of battling claims that he had harassed about a dozen women including former staffers, Andrew Cuomo resigned from office in August.

In October, the 63-year-old former governor was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime for forcible touching.

And now, his 51-year-old brother is under scrutiny for his involvement in his brother's defense.

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," a CNN spokesperson said Tuesday.

"The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions."

The spokesperson said while CNN had "understood his need to put family first and job second" in aiding Andrew, it said the transcripts released by state Attorney General Letitia James "point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew."

"As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

The brothers are the sons of former New York governor Mario Cuomo.

On Tuesday, Cuomo's show was replaced with a second hour anchored by Anderson Cooper. The network's long-term plan for filling the time slot was not immediately clear.