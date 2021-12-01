STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Man wounded after shootout with police outside Tulsa airport

The man had threatened to harm the woman late Tuesday at Tulsa International Airport, Tulsa police said.

Published: 01st December 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Associated Press

TULSA: Airport police in Tulsa shot and wounded a man after he opened fire on a car carrying his wife, whom he tried to confront in a parking garage after her flight landed, authorities said.

The man had threatened to harm the woman late Tuesday at Tulsa International Airport, Tulsa police said.

She was escorted to her brother's car by airport police, but authorities said her husband shot at them.

Airport police returned fire, striking the man in the foot, said Tulsa Police Capt.

Jerrod Hart.

One of the airport officers was struck by gunfire but was wearing a protective vest that shielded him, Hart said.

The woman and her brother weren't hurt, authorities said.

The man who opened fire was taken to a hospital.

Authorities have not yet released his name or detailed any charges he may face.

Police said they were working to determine why the man was trying to confront his wife.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tulsa Airport Tulsa Airport Shooting Tulsa
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp