STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Omicron threat: Biden to review Covid travel ban 'week to week'

Asked how long travel restrictions that took effect Monday on South Africa and seven other southern African countries would remain in place,  Biden said it "kind of depends."

Published: 01st December 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MINNEAPOLIS: President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he would decide on a weekly basis whether to extend US travel bans on southern Africa, depending on what happens with the worrying new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Asked how long travel restrictions that took effect Monday on South Africa and seven other southern African countries would remain in place,  Biden said it "kind of depends."

The US president, who was boarding Air Force One at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, said he would see "week to week to determine what we need, the state of affairs."

"We're going to learn a lot more in the next couple weeks about the lethality of this virus, about how much it spreads, what we have to control it, etcetera," he told reporters.

Asked if any expansion of the travel restrictions to other countries could be made suddenly, as happened under former Republican president Donald Trump, Biden said: "Unlike Trump I don't shock our allies."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US travel ban Omicron variant travel ban Joe Biden Southern Africa travel ban
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp