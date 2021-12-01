STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Tel Aviv ranked world's priciest city for first time, thanks to soaring inflation

Capital of war-ravaged Syria, Damascus, was ranked the world's cheapest city to live in.

Published: 01st December 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv is Israel's second most popolous city. Located on the country's Mediterranean coastline, it is the economic and technological center of the country. (Photo | FB)

By AFP

LONDON: Tel Aviv is the world's most expensive city to live in as soaring inflation has pushed up living costs globally, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

The Israeli city climbed five rungs to score top place for the first time in the authoritative ranking compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

The Worldwide Cost of Living Index is compiled by comparing prices in US dollars for goods and services in 173 cities.

Tel Aviv climbed the rankings partly due to the strength of the national currency, the shekel, against the dollar, as well increases in prices for transport and groceries.

Paris and Singapore came joint second, followed by Zurich and Hong Kong. New York was in sixth, with Geneva in seventh.

Rounding off the top 10 were Copenhagen in eighth, Los Angeles in ninth and Osaka, Japan, in 10th.

Last year, the survey put Paris, Zurich and Hong Kong in joint first place.

This year's data was collected in August and September as prices for freight and commodities rose and shows that on average prices rose 3.5 percent in local currency terms -- the fastest inflation rate recorded over the past five years.

Social restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic "have disrupted the supply of goods, leading to shortages and higher prices," said Upasana Dutt, head of worldwide cost of living at The EIU.

"We can clearly see the impact in this year's index, with the rise in petrol prices particularly stark," she said, while central banks are expected to raise interest rates cautiously, reducing inflation.

The average inflation figure does not include four cities with exceptionally high rates: Caracas, Damascus, Buenos Aires and Tehran.

The Iranian capital rose from 79th to 29th place in the ranking as US sanctions have pushed up prices and caused shortages.

Damascus was ranked the world's cheapest city to live in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tel Aviv Priciest city Cheapest city Economist Intelligence Unit Worldwide Cost of Living Index
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp