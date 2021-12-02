STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat; says model's 'bareheaded' photoshoot at Kartarpur 'isolated incident'

Pakistan on Thursday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Published: 02nd December 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey its view that a model's "bareheaded" photoshoot at the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib was an "isolated incident".

On Tuesday, India had summoned the Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and conveyed its deep concern over Pakistani model Sauleha's photoshoot at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, describing it as a "desecration" of the sanctity of the holy place.

Sauleha's "bareheaded" photoshoot for a Pakistani clothing brand at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib set the social media abuzz on Monday as many people accused her of hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

The model later deleted her photos from her Instagram page and posted an apology.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, located in Pakistan's Narowal district, is the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev, who had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and told that it was "an isolated incident involving an individual at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib."

"It was conveyed to the Indian diplomat that the incident was swiftly addressed and clarified," it said.

It said that Pakistan accords highest primacy to the rights of the minorities and sanctity of religious places and revered sites of every community is ensured in Pakistan.

Indian authorities must focus on ensuring effective protection of their own minorities and places of worship from instances of desecration, hate crimes and mob lynching, the FO said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kartarpur Pakistan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp