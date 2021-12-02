STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Teen charged in shooting after Tennessee high school basketball game

Two men were shot, one fatally, Tuesday night at Humboldt High School outside the gym and another man was injured, authorities said.

Published: 02nd December 2021 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Associated Press

HUMBOLDT: A teenager has been charged in a fatal shooting following a pair of basketball games at a Tennessee high school, police said.

Two men were shot, one fatally, Tuesday night at Humboldt High School outside the gym and another man was injured, authorities said.

Jadon Davon Hardiman, 18, of Jackson was charged Wednesday with counts including murder, attempted murder and carrying a weapon on school property, news outlets reported, citing a statement from Humboldt police. Hardiman’s attorney, Marcus Lipham, told the Jackson Sun his client turned himself in peacefully to police.

Humboldt resident Justin Kevon Pankey, 21, died at the scene of the shooting and Xavier Clifton, 18, of Jackson remained hospitalized in serious condition after surgery, police said. A third person was treated at a hospital and released.

The altercation happened between adults and no Humboldt students were involved or injured, school officials said.

Humboldt is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Memphis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tennessee high school shooting
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp