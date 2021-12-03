STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

IMF says chief economist Gita Gopinath taking top leadership role

Gopinath will succeed Geoffrey Okamoto as first deputy managing director, serving under IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva -- the first time two women have held the top leadership roles.

Published: 03rd December 2021 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Gita Gopinath

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath (File photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The IMF's high-profile chief economist Gita Gopinath next month will become the number two official at the Washington-based crisis lender, the fund announced Thursday.

Gopinath will succeed Geoffrey Okamoto as first deputy managing director, serving under IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva -- the first time two women have held the top leadership roles.

Georgieva called Gopinath "the right person at the right time" to take the leadership role.

"Especially given that the pandemic has led to an increase in the scale and scope of the macroeconomic challenges facing our member countries, I believe that Gita -- universally recognized as one of the world’s leading macroeconomists -- has precisely the expertise that we need for the FDMD role at this point," Georgieva said in the statement.

"Indeed, her particular skill set -- combined with her years of experience at the Fund as Chief Economist -- make her uniquely well qualified."

Gopinath, who was appointed to her current role in October 2018, was due to return to her position at Harvard University in January but will now leave the university. She was born in India but also is a US citizen.

The economist, who leads the IMF team that produces the closely-watched quarterly World Economic Outlook, became a much more visible figure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She displayed "intellectual leadership in helping the global economy and the Fund to navigate the twists and turns of the worst economic crisis of our lives," Georgieva said.

Gopinath said that "As the pandemic continues its grip on us, the work of the Fund has never been more critical and international cooperation never more important."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gita Gopinath International Monetary Fund IMF first deputy Managing Director
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp