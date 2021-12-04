STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
18 dead after bus heading to wedding gets swept into river in Kenya

By Associated Press

NAIROBI: At least 18 people died after a bus carrying choir members to a wedding plunged into a river in Kenya on Saturday, police said.

Mwingi East Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Yakan said the driver tried to steer the bus past a flooded bridge, but the strong current swept the vehicle into the river.

Ten people were rescued but “we have 18 bodies now,” he said.

The choir members of Mwingi Catholic Church had been traveling for their male colleague’s wedding when the accident occurred in Kitui County.

Officials said the incident is under investigation.

