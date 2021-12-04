STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Omicron alert: Singapore tightens vaccinated travel lanes for work pass holders

Officials said S Pass and work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, as well as other dormitory-bound workers, should come in via the work pass holder general lane.

Published: 04th December 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily.

Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore government on Saturday, December 4, 2021, said employers of S Pass and work permit holders in construction, marine shipyard and process sectors will not be allowed to make new applications for their employees to enter the country via the vaccinated travel lanes (VTL).

The decision by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) comes in the wake of rising concern over the Omicron variant globally.

On Friday, Singapore had announced the tightening of rules for VTL travellers in view of the new variant (Omicron).

The S Pass allows mid-level skilled foreign staff to work in Singapore.

The ministry said that S Pass and work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, as well as other dormitory-bound workers, should come in via the work pass holder general lane.

They may also enter Singapore via ongoing industry initiatives such as programmes with "upstream testing" and isolation in the source country, it said.

"The number of workers entering under these lanes meet industry needs while allowing the entry of these workers to be done at a pace where they can be safely onboarded before entering the dormitories and worksites as these are higher risk settings," the Channel News Asia quoted the MOM as saying.

The entry of workers under these lanes is done at a pace where they can be safely onboarded before entering high-risk settings like dormitories and worksites, said MOM in a statement.

For instance, workers have to show verification of vaccination and go for medical examination under these lanes.

The Ministry said workers, who have obtained approval prior to the effective date to enter Singapore via VTLs, will still be allowed to do so.

"They will need to take an on-arrival COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test and self-isolate while waiting for the results. Those who test negative will go through the five-day onboarding programme. More details will be communicated to the employers," it added.

The onboarding programme is an existing requirement for new construction, marine shipyard and process sector workers.

Safe onboarding includes verification of vaccination, medical examination as well as a settling in programme.

According to the Singapore Contractors Association Limited, the Association of Singapore Marine Industries and the Association of Process Industry, the number of work permit holders in these sectors has declined by more than 15 per cent or 60,000 since end-2019.

The three associations said in July that restrictions related to COVID-19 safety measures have resulted in project delays and significant labour cost increase, which in turn affect the viability of businesses.

"Besides delays in housing and infrastructure projects, which have implications for home owners and Singaporeans, there are implications for Singapore's global competitiveness, credibility of our businesses and locals employed in these sectors when projects are not delivered on time or terminated," The Straits Times quoted the three industry bodies.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore travel Singapore VTL VTL Singapore Omicron Omicron Omicron travel
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp