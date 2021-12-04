STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan FM Qureshi warns of Afghanistan's economic collapse if its frozen assets are not released

"Human tragedy can happen if attention is not paid to the Afghanistan situation," he said, adding that half of Afghanistan's population can suffer from food shortage.

Published: 04th December 2021 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan may face an economic collapse if its frozen assets are not released to cope with the burgeoning needs, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

He said Pakistan will host a meeting of the foreign ministers of Muslim countries on December 19 to discuss the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi told the media in Lahore that the 17th extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers will be held after 41 years, showing the urgency of the Afghan situation.

"Human tragedy can happen if attention is not paid to the Afghanistan situation," he said, adding that half of Afghanistan's population can suffer from food shortage.

Advocating for the release of assets of Afghanistan, he said that the country could face an economic collapse if the frozen assets were not released to cope with the burgeoning needs.

The US froze assets worth over USD 9 billion of the Afghan Central Bank after the Taliban insurgents seized power in the war-torn country in mid-August.

The Taliban-led Afghanistan government has asked the US to unfreeze the country's assets and lift the sanctions on its banks, citing the hardships faced by the people ahead of harsh winter.

Highlighting the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi said it may trigger a new refugee exodus, and asked the world to understand the current situation in the war-ravaged country.

Qureshi said that P5 countries and the European Agency have also been invited to attend the meeting.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia summoned the extraordinary meeting of the OIC which is the largest body of Muslim countries.

Pakistan had offered to host the meeting in Islamabad.

Afghanistan has been under Taliban rule since August 15 when the Afghan hardline militant group ousted the elected government of President Ashraf Ghani and forced him to flee the country and take refuge in the UAE.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan crisis Afghan crisis Afghanistan Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad Shah Mahmood Qureshi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp