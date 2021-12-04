STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan re-elected to chemical weapons watchdog OPCW's executive council

The Executive Council is the principal policy-making organ of the Hague-based OPCW, which is responsible for supervising the effective implementation of and compliance with the Convention.

Published: 04th December 2021

Pakistan flag, Pakistani flag

A man holds a national flag of Pakistan as he walks along a street in Islamabad on August 10, 2021. (Representational image | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been re-elected to the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for the term 2022-2024, the country's Foreign Office said on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

The elections were held during the recently concluded 26th Session of the Conference of States Parties held in The Hague from November 29 to December 2, it said.

"The re-election of Pakistan to the 41-member Executive Council of the OPCW is a testament to Pakistan's positive role at the OPCW," the FO said.

The Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and stockpiling of Chemical Weapons and their Destruction (CWC) - with 193 States Parties - is the most successful disarmament treaty, eliminating an entire class of weapons of mass destruction.

It also supports the scientific and economic development of its Member States in the peaceful uses of chemistry.

Pakistan is an active member of the OPCW and has been serving on the Executive Council since its ratification of the CWC in 1997.

