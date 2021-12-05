STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour holds presidential campaign rally near Paris

The rally, which was initially to take place in a Paris concert hall, has been moved to a bigger exhibition centre in a northern suburb of the capital.

Published: 05th December 2021 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour

Far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Far-right former French TV pundit Eric Zemmour is holding his first campaign rally on Sunday near Paris, a few days after he formally declared his candidacy for April's presidential election in a video relaying his anti-migrants, anti Islam views.

The 63-year-old with multiple hate-speech convictions has unveiled his campaign's slogan: "Impossible is not French", a quote attributed to Napoleon. The rally, which was initially to take place in a Paris concert hall, has been moved to a bigger exhibition centre in a northern suburb of the capital.

The move was prompted by security reasons as a protest against Zemmour took place Sunday in the French capital, organised by over 50 organisations including far-left political parties, unions and anti-racist groups.

Police had feared possible clashes with Zemmour's far-right supporters. In the popular Paris neighbourhood of Barbes, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets Sunday, marching behind a banner reading "Paris will silence the far-right".

Zemmour has gained strength on France's political scene in recent months, starting to siphon off supporters from far-right National Party leader Marine Le Pen, who has long said she would run for the French presidency next year.

Zemmour's first rally comes one day after France's main conservative Republicans party picked its presidential candidate. Valérie Pécresse, the head of the Paris region and a former minister from 2007 to 2012, as its presidential candidate.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who defeated Le Pen in the 2017 presidential runoff, is expected to seek a second term but he has yet to declare his candidacy. The far-left leader of the Rebel France party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who is seeking the presidency for the third time, also staged a rally on Sunday, gathering several thousand supporters in Paris.

Other presidential candidates on the left include Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo for the Socialist party and Yannick Jadot, a former Greenpeace activist, for the Greens.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eric Zemmour France presidential campaign Marine Le Pen Impossible is not French
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp