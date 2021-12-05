STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistani church l​eaders condemn lynching of Sri Lankan national, demand justice

Local media reports said the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of the factory Diyawadana and burnt his body after killing him.

Published: 05th December 2021 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Businessmen put candles and rose petals next to the portrait of a Sri Lankan manager of a sports equipment factory in Sialkot

Businessmen put candles and rose petals next to the portrait of a Sri Lankan manager of a sports equipment factory in Sialkot. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani church leadership has condemned the killing and burning of the body of a Sri Lankan Christian by a Sialkot mob on Saturday. As many as 124 people have been arrested in the lynching of a Sri Lankan export manager by dozens of factory workers in Sialkot.

The gruesome killing of Priyantha Kumara, who was working in a sports garments manufacturing factory as a general manager for the last 10 years, on blasphemy allegations had shocked and pained the entire country, said Church of Pakistan Moderator/President Bishop Dr Azad Marshall and Roman Catholic Archbishop of Lahore Sebastian Francis Shaw.

"Mr Kumara's cold-blooded murder has left us all grieving. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and to the Sri Lankan people on this great tragedy. As Pakistanis, our heads hang in shame," they were quoted as saying by The Nation newspaper.

On Friday, a mob had tortured Diyawadana to death before burning his body in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy. The incident took place in the Wazirabad Road area. Local media reports said the workers of private factories attacked the export manager of the factory Diyawadana and burnt his body after killing him, Dawn newspaper reported.

According to Bishop Marshall, the public outcry over the Sialkot incident showed that a huge majority of Pakistani citizens were opposed to growing extremism and intolerance in society. Meanwhile, the National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) has demanded a speedy and impartial probe into the lynching of Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana in Sialkot.

"We, at the commission, are deeply perturbed by the brutal mob violence and blatant violation of human rights, especially against a guest in our country. It is unfortunate that the commission is issuing its very first introduction statement over such a horrific incident that has shaken the whole nation," the statutory body was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sialkot Pakistani church Sri Lankan Christian Priyantha Kumara Church of Pakistan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp