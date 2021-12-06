STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

2+2 ministerial dialogue will turn into efficient platform: Russian FM Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister further said that he is confident that the 2+2 mechanism is going to turn into an efficient dialogue platform to talk about a wide range of topics.

Published: 06th December 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File photo| AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday said that the newly established 2+2 ministerial dialogue will turn into an efficient platform to talk about both regional and international issues.

During the first-ever 2+2 ministerial dialogue, Lavrov said, "Both Russia and India have a similar worldview of a more polycentric, more multipolar, more equitable world order. We advocate similar or identical positions on the most important political and military issues."

Russian Foreign Minister further said that he is confident that the 2+2 mechanism is going to turn into an efficient dialogue platform to talk about a wide range of topics.

"I'm confident that the new mechanism is going to turn into an efficient dialogue platform to talk about a wide range of regional and international topics a little further deepening our traditional, mutual understanding. It'll help reinforce our specially privileged strategic partnership between our countries," he said.

"We speak in favour of international law. We adhere to the principle of non-interference and the domestic affairs of other countries and we have great respect for the cultural and civilizational diversity of our world," he said.

India and Russia have signed a number of agreements, contracts and protocols covering small arms and military cooperation, Rajnath Singh said on Monday following a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day will hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sergey Lavrov 2+2 ministerial dialogue Russia India
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp