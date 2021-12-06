STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two infants hospitalised in Brazil after getting Pfizer shots by mistake: Reports

The Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine has been cleared for children as young as 5 in multiple countries but Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, approved it only for children over 12.

Published: 06th December 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2021 11:43 AM

Representational Image. (File | AFP)

By ANI

BUENOS AIRES: Two newborns in Brazil were given coronavirus vaccine shots by mistake and had to be hospitalized, Brazilian media report.

A two-month-old girl and a four-month-old boy were each given a Pfizer shot against COVID-19 instead of a combination immunizing agent against diphtheria, tetanus (lockjaw), pertussis (whooping cough), and hepatitis B, the Uol media outlet said on Sunday.

The Pfizer vaccine caused a severe reaction in both infants and they had to be hospitalized.

The nurse who administered the vaccines was temporarily suspended and an administrative investigation is underway.

The Pfizer vaccine has been cleared for children as young as 5 in multiple countries. Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, approved the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for children over 12 years of age in June.

Comments

