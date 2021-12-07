STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bangladesh PM Hasina asks minister to resign over derogatory remarks' against women

Hassan, who is also a doctor, drew criticism for his 'hateful comments' in media against main Opposition BNP's acting chief Tarique Rahman's daughter and former PM Zia's granddaughter.

Published: 07th December 2021 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in a rare move on Monday, asked State Minister of Information Murad Hassan to resign for his “derogatory remarks” against women, according to a ruling Awami League leader.

“The Prime Minister has told me to tell him (Hassan) to resign by tomorrow morning… I have conveyed him her message,” Awami League general secretary and road transport minister Obaidul Quader said in a media briefing.

Quader declined to own Hassan's comments, saying they were his “personal remarks having no link to our party”.

Hassan, who is also a doctor, drew criticism for his “hateful comments” in media against main Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) acting chief Tarique Rahman's daughter and former prime minister Khaleda Zia's granddaughter.

He was also heard rebuking a well-known film actress in an audio clip which went viral on the social media, putting the government in an embarrassing situation.

While the BNP demanded the government to clear its position over Hassan's comments involving Jaima Rahman, a young barrister living in the UK with his father, women rights groups and lawyers castigated him for his “vulgar and derogatory remarks”.

Zia, a graft convict, is now being treated at a Dhaka hospital with critical illness, while her elder son Rahman is in London to evade justice in several criminal and graft charges.

Actress Mahia Mahi, who is now in Saudi Arabia to perform hajj, in a video message said that Hassan made the leaked message several weeks ago which “humiliated and hurt me so much that I had no words to respond”.

Hasina has been serving as the prime minister for the third consecutive term but this was the first such incident when a member of her council of ministers was asked to resign.

Constitutional experts said if Hassan does not tender his resignation, the prime minister could get him sacked through a presidential order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheikh Hasina murad hassan derogatory remarks
India Matters
A woman registers herself to receive a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: PM says important to keep up momentum
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Omicron scare: New clusters erupt near Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru district
Passengers waiting infront of Rapid PCR centre at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Express)
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport takes a toll on international travellers
Satyanarayana and his friends help an elderly orphan woman at Kakinada government general hospital. (Photo | Express)
Group of friends looks after orphans in Kakinada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp