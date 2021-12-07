STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Gunman opens fire in Moscow service center, kills 2 people

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Twitter that a suspect was detained.

Published: 07th December 2021 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MOSCOW:  A gunman opened fire in a Moscow city customer services facility, killing two people Tuesday and wounding three others, city authorities said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Twitter that a suspect was detained.

Sobyanin didn't offer any details about the assailant or his possible motive, saying only that the incident took place in the southeast of the city.

"Doctors are doing all they can to help those wounded," the mayor said.

State news agency Tass reported, citing an unidentified law enforcement source, that the man drew out a gun and started firing shots after an argument with a security guard who asked him to put on a face mask, which is mandatory in such facilities.

Tass also quoted witnesses of the incident as saying that a girl aged 10 or 11 was among the people wounded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
moscow firing
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp