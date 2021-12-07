STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan Foreign Minister writes to top UN officials highlighting Kashmir issue

In his letter, Qureshi affirmed that Pakistan was prepared to engage constructively, but emphasised that the onus is on India to create an enabling environment for result-oriented engagement.

Published: 07th December 2021 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Photo| AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written another letter to the top UN officials highlighting the Kashmir issue, the Foreign Office said on Monday.

The minister addressed the letter to the President of the United Nations Security Council and the United Nations Secretary General, it said.

Qureshi, who has been regularly writing letters to the Security Council President and the UN Secretary General, in his latest letter urged the Security Council to call upon India to reverse its actions, including those initiated on and after August 5, 2019.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiked since New Delhi abrogated the Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was its internal matter.

It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

In his letter, Qureshi affirmed that Pakistan was prepared to engage constructively, but emphasised that the onus is on India to create an enabling environment for result-oriented engagement, the FO said.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

