STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lankan government offers compensation to kin of lynched factory manager in Pakistan

The Cabinet spokesman said that the amount would be paid from the employees' welfare fund of the Foreign Employment Bureau.

Published: 07th December 2021 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2021 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Businessmen put candles and rose petals next to the portrait of a Sri Lankan manager of a sports equipment factory in Sialkot

Businessmen put candles and rose petals next to the portrait of the Sri Lankan who was lynched in Pakistan. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday approved a compensation of Rs 2.5 million (nearly USD 12,500) to the kin of Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, who was lynched by a mob in Pakistan's Punjab province over allegations of blasphemy.

In a shocking incident on Friday last, supporters of the hardline Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) attacked a garment factory in Sialkot in Pakistan and lynched its general manager Diyawadana, 49, before setting his body on fire over allegations of blasphemy.

His mortal remains which were brought to Colombo on Monday by the national carrier Srilankan Airlines at state cost were released to the family on Tuesday morning.

A private funeral under COVID restrictions is expected to be held on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan Cabinet on Tuesday approved Sri Lankan rupee 2.5 million (USD 12,500) as compensation to the family of Diyawadana.

The Cabinet spokesman and minister Ramesh Pathirana told reporters here that the amount would be paid from the employees' welfare fund of the Foreign Employment Bureau.

This was in appreciation of his extensive contribution to the local economy as a migrant worker over a period of 11 years, Pathirana said.

A post-mortem was conducted at the Negombo hospital where the remains had been taken from the airport.

Diyawadana is survived by his wife and two sons aged 14 and 9.

Nilushi Kumara, the widow of the Sri Lankan export manager, has appealed to the Pakistani government for justice and compensation over her husband's killing and urged for the safety of all Sri Lankans on Pakistani soil.

Diyawadana had gone to Pakistan in 2011 after he got a job as a mechanical engineer at an apparel factory in Faisalabad.

After a year, he joined Sialkot's Rajco Industries as its general manager and was the only Sri Lankan national working in the factory.

The Sri Lankan Parliament, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa have condemned the brutal killing and have expressed hope that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's government would bring the guilty to justice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srilankan lynched Priyantha kumara diyawadana
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp