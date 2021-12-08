STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Canadian drugmaker says its plant-based COVID-19 vaccine is effective

Medicago announced Tuesday that its two-dose vaccine was 71 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in a large, late-stage study that included several variants including the delta variant.

Published: 08th December 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

OTTAWA: A Canadian drugmaker said its plant-based COVID-19 vaccine showed strong protection against the virus and will soon seek authorization at home and elsewhere.

Medicago announced Tuesday that its two-dose vaccine was 71 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in a large, late-stage study that included several variants including the delta variant.

The company's results did not include the emerging omicron variant, which wasn't circulating during the study period.

The Quebec City company said it will seek Canadian approval "imminently" and has also begun the process to file with regulators in the US, UK and other countries.

The company said it's also preparing to send its data to the World Health Organization.

Medicago uses plants as living factories to grow virus-like particles, which mimic the spike protein that coats the coronavirus.

British partner GlaxoSmithKline contributes an immune-boosting chemical called an adjuvant to the vaccine.

While numerous COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out around the world, global health authorities are looking to additional candidates in hopes of increasing the supply in developing countries.

As the omicron variant spreads, experts have warned that the coronavirus will continue to thrive as long as vast parts of the world aren't vaccinated.

The Medicago study involved 24,000 adult volunteers who received either the vaccine or a dummy shot and were followed to track COVID-19 infections and complications.

They received two shots three weeks apart.

The company said no serious safety issues were detected and common side effects like fever or fatigue were "mild to moderate" and resolved in three days or less.

The results were released in a press statement and have not yet been independently vetted by experts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Medicago COVID Vaccine
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp