STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Finland's PM caught clubbing after Covid exposure

Sanna Marin said she was told by an official that the coronavirus guidelines did not require her to isolate, despite having been in contact with an infected person.

Published: 08th December 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin. (File photo | AFP)

By AFP

HELSINKI: Finland's prime minister came under sustained criticism on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, after it was revealed she stayed out dancing until the early hours on the weekend despite knowing she had been exposed to Covid-19.

Sanna Marin, 36, apologised on Monday after a gossip magazine published photos of her attending a Helsinki nightclub on Saturday night until almost four in the morning, hours after her Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto tested positive for coronavirus. 

"My husband and I... had been out to eat, been shopping in town, seen friends and also spent time [enjoying] the evening and nightlife," the Social Democrat leader wrote on Facebook.

She added that she was told by an official that the coronavirus guidelines did not require her to isolate, despite having been in contact with an infected person.

"I should have used better judgement and double-checked the guidance given to me. I am very sorry for not understanding that I needed to do that," Marin wrote.

A poll commissioned by TV channel MTV3 found that two-thirds of respondents thought Marin's night out was a "serious mistake".

Opposition parties also slammed Marin for potentially breaking official Covid guidelines and for missing a later text message warning her to isolate.

Finance Minister Annika Saarikko from the Centre Party, the ruling coalition partner, stopped short of criticising Marin directly.

However, Saarikko told newspaper Helsingin Sanomat that she was "glad I was at home" when she received the text message to isolate, adding that she had cancelled her plans for the next day.

Finland has sustained some of Europe's lowest incidences of the virus throughout the pandemic, recording more than 196,000 cases and 1,384 deaths in the country of 5.5 million. 

However infections are now at an all-time high, with 308 new cases per 100,000 population in the last fortnight. The country has also recorded eight cases of the new Omicron variant.

On Monday, magazine Seiska reported that Marin was seen in the Butchers nightclub in Helsinki, dancing with friends until nearly four.

Marin, who became the world's youngest prime minister when appointed in 2019, has previously been the target of criticism over parties at her official residence and social media posts in which she poses with friends or appears to promote fashion accessories.

In October she responded to critics with an Instagram post quoting a Finnish pop song that said: "Hey boom-boom-boomer, put some ice in your hat and cool it."

"I'm a representative of the younger generation," she later told broadcaster Yle, "and yes, that's reflected in the way I do my work and how I live," Marin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finland PM Covid Sanna Marin Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto Sanna Marin Covid
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta: US health expert Anthony Fauci 
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Will this chewing gum really alleviate the spread of COVID-19?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Tribal labourer finds diamond worth Rs 60 lakh in famous Panna mines in MP
Shivaraj Hugar being honoured during the drama. (Photo | Nagaraj Hadagali)
Karnataka: Koppal villagers help musician raise money for daughter's wedding by holding play

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp