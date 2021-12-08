STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foreign Secretary Shringla calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka

Shringla and Hasina discussed the forthcoming state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Dhaka on the occasion of 50 years of Victory Day and Liberation of Bangladesh.

Published: 08th December 2021

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

DHAKA: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here and discussed the forthcoming state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Dhaka on the occasion of 50 years of Victory Day and Liberation of Bangladesh.

Shringla, who arrived here on a two-day official visit to review the wide-ranging cooperation between the two neighbours, also conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to premier Hasina on the 50th anniversary of Maitri Diwas or Friendship Day.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on PM Sheikh Hasina and conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi on the 50th anniversary of #MaitriDiwas. Noted the successful joint celebration of #MaitriDiwas in 16 countries in addition to Delhi and Dhaka," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh tweeted.

India and Bangladesh celebrated 'Maitri Diwas' on Monday, marking India recognising the newly-formed country of Bangladesh in 1971.

The day was celebrated across 18 countries.

"Discussed forthcoming visit of Hon'ble President @rashtrapatibhvn on the occasion of 50 years of Victory Day & Liberation of Bangladesh," the mission said in another tweet.

President Kovind is expected to travel to Dhaka on a state visit from December 15 to 17.

On Tuesday, Shringla met top Bangladeshi leaders here and reviewed the wide-ranging and growing cooperation between the two countries, including cooperation in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shringla met his counterpart Masud Bin Momen and discussed progress in bilateral ties on all fronts.

During their joint appearance before the media after the talks, Shringla said there was no major difference in opinions regarding the bilateral pending issues between Bangladesh and India.

On his part, Masud described their talks as "fruitful" and said they "discussed on how we can make our border peaceful"besides all the pending issues.

Shringla said both the people of India and Bangladesh sacrificed their lives, their blood for the independence of Bangladesh.

"This is very rare. We are proud of your victory, we are proud to be part of your celebration,” he said.

He also called on Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen during which they reviewed the wide-ranging and growing cooperation between the two countries, including cooperation in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Momen said several pending issues relating to bilateral ties including the border killings and water sharing, came up during their discussion.

Both sides in recent years dubbed existing Dhaka-New Delhi ties as a “golden chapter” of relations.

The Foreign Secretary on Tuesday also called on Minister for Road Transport and Bridges and ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and discussed “our all-encompassing bilateral cooperation including connectivity.

Reiterated importance of this special year jointly celebrating #MaitriDiwas,” the Indian mission said in another tweet.

