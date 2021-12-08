STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan driver and assistant suspended for halting train to buy yogurt

A video went viral on social media showing the train driver stopping the train near the Kahna Kacha railway station in the provincial capital to buy yogurt.

Published: 08th December 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani train driver and his assistant have been suspended from service after he stopped the train to purchase yogurt near a railway station in Lahore, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday suspended the driver and his assistant after a video went viral on social media showing the train driver stopping the train near the Kahna Kacha railway station in the provincial capital to buy yogurt, the Dawn newspaper reported.

After the video clip invited criticism of the railways department, which has been in trouble of late due to various issues like accidents, passenger safety and declining revenue, the minister took action and ordered the Pakistan Railways Lahore administration to suspend driver Rana Mohammad Shehzad and his assistant Iftikhar Hussain, it said.

"I will not tolerate such events in the future and allow anyone to use national assets for personal use," the minister warned in a statement.

Earlier in December, a ban was imposed on the use of mobile phones by locomotive drivers and assistants while on a journey, the report said.

They had also been barred from taking selfies, recording video and audio messages on their phones in all trains (passenger and goods), it added.

Respective divisional heads had also been directed to keep tracking crew members of a train (especially drivers and their assistants) and take prompt action if someone was flouting the orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan train driver Pakistan train driver yogurt
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp