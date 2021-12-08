STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against Omicron

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said lab tests showed a booster dose increased by 25-fold the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies against omicron.

Published: 08th December 2021 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo taken on May 31, 2021 a nurse prepares a syringe of the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine may protect against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

Pfizer announced the preliminary laboratory data in a press release and it hasn't yet undergone scientific review.

The companies already are working to create an omicron-specific vaccine in case it's needed.

Scientists have speculated that the high jump in antibodies that comes with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines might be enough to counter any decrease in effectiveness.

Antibody levels predict how well a vaccine may prevent infection with the coronavirus but they are just one layer of the immune system's defenses.

Pfizer said two doses of the vaccine may still induce protection against severe disease.

"Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is maximized with a third dose of our vaccine," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

