RIP CoDS Bipin Rawat: Senior Pakistan military officials express condolences over 'tragic death'

Pakistan Army's spokesman in a short statement posted on Twitter said that Chairman Joint CoSC General Nadeem Raza and CoAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences.

Published: 08th December 2021 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and late Indian CoDS Bipin Rawat

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and late Indian CoDS Bipin Rawat. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top military brass on Wednesday expressed condolences over the "tragic death" of India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Pakistan Army's spokesman in a short statement posted on Twitter said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences.

"General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on tragic death of #CDS General #BipinRawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India," Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar tweeted.

The Indian Air Force said that the copter carrying Gen Rawat and his entourage crashed in apparently foggy conditions, killing the 13 people on board. One person survived the crash and is being treated at a hospital.

