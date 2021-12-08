STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK PM Johnson apologises, orders probe into leaked video of Downing Street 'party'

Johnson issued an apology and announced an internal inquiry by his Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to establish the full facts around the leaked video.

Published: 08th December 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Britain PM Boris Johnson delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Britain PM Boris Johnson (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Wednesday forced to “apologise unreservedly” after a leaked internal Downing Street video emerged showing his press office staff joking about a party in December last year, at a time when the UK was under strict lockdown rules to protect against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session at the House of Commons, Johnson started off with an apology and announced an internal inquiry by his Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to establish the full facts around the leaked video.

He, however, maintained that no party actually took place that would have been in breach of the lockdown rules at the time.

"I was also furious and I apologise unreservedly for the offence it had caused up and down the country, and I apologise for the impression it gives," said Johnson, with reference to the video.

"I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no COVID rules were broken, the Cabinet Secretary has been charged to establish all the facts and it goes without saying that if those rules were broken then there will be disciplinary action for all those involved," he said.

The Prime Minister faced off with a furious Opposition Labour Party Leader, Sir Keir Starmer, who dismissed his opening statement as raising more questions than answers.

"Millions of people now think the Prime Minister was taking them for fools and they were lied to – they were right, weren't they," he said.

Starmer accused Johnson of "pretending" that the first he knew about a party, alleged to have taken place on December 18 last year, was only as a result of the leaked video.

"The Prime Minister has been caught red-handed," he declared.

The outrage followed a video acquired by ITV News channel which shows a recording of rehearsals for Downing Street's media briefings.

Senior press office staff blurred out in the video pose 'mock' questions to Allegra Stratton, Johnson's official spokesperson at the time and since then his COP26 spokesperson.

Stratton is mock asked about a so-called "party", to which she responds first by saying she went home and then jokes on to say it was a 'business meeting' this fictional party was a business meeting 'and it was not socially distanced'.

Members of Parliament from across party lines have condemned the video as making a mockery of a serious issue at a time when people were separated from dying relatives due to a fresh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The footage is said to be from 22 December last year, four days after an alleged Christmas party took place in Number 10.

According to some UK media reports, the dummy video is understood to have been recorded by a company contracted by Downing Street to run the live broadcasts.

The contract ended when Johnson scrapped the briefings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boris Johnson christmas party UK lockdown covid lockdown
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp