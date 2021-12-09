Democracy must deliver on people's aspirations: Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday said that democracy must deliver on people's aspirations as he shared the country's experiences in the journey of democracy and democratic transformation.

Deuba, participating in the Leaders' Summit for Democracy hosted virtually by US President Joe Biden, highlighted the achievements made on the front of Nepal's "home-grown peace process". "The democratic and inclusive constitution was framed by the elected Constituent Assembly as part of the peace process," he was quoted as saying by Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deuba said that Nepal's success story is a testimony that even the most complicated political differences could be resolved through dialogue.

Highlighting Nepal's commitments to and achievements on gender equality, the Prime Minister pointed out that "democracy must deliver on people's aspirations and that the country has now prioritised economic agendas in order to sustain democracy," according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Sending a pre-recorded video message, Deuba sharedm "Nepal's commitments to women empowerment, fight against corruption, inclusive representation in all domains of governance and completion of the peace process, among others."

Deuba, in his message, "highlighted universal suffrage, separation of power, checks and balances, independent judiciary, protection of rights and freedoms as the key features of Nepal's multiparty democracy".

An initiative of Biden, the first Summit for Democracy hosted by the White House was attended by leaders from more than 80 countries, including India.