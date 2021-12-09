Nepal's PM Deuba saddened by General Bipin Rawat's demise; Army Chief calls him 'true friend of Nepal Army'

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed anguish over the tragic demise of General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of the Defence Staff, who died in a helicopter crash, and extended his heartfelt condolences to the Indian government and the bereaved families.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Gen.Bipin Rawat, his wife and several defence officials in a helicopter crash. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the Indian Armed Forces," Deuba said in a tweet.

The Mi-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying the 63-year-old tri-services chief crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, killing 13 of the 14 people on board, including his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel.

Describing Gen.Rawat as a 'true friend of the Nepal Army,' the Chief of the Army Staff in the Nepal Army, General Prabhu Ram Sharma said he was shocked by the tragic accident, and called up General Rawat's family over phone on Wednesday evening to offer condolences, a statement issued by the Nepal Army said.

General Rawat enjoyed close and cordial ties with the Himalayan nation.

On March 29, 2017, he was conferred with the title of honorary general of the Nepal Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

The following year, he visited Kathmandu as Chief Guest for Nepal Army Day.

Senior Nepal Army General Bal Krishna Karki will be attending Gen.

Rawat's funeral ceremony in New Delhi.

Gen.Rawat took charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff on December 31, 2019, after serving as the Army Chief for a full three-year term.