Pakistan actress booked for making obscene videos of fellow artists: FIA

FIR was registered against actress Khushboo and her accomplice Kashif Chan for allegedly installing a secret camera in the changing room of the theatre in Lahore.

Published: 09th December 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani film and stage actress has been booked for allegedly making naked videos of some fellow artists while changing clothes in a Lahore's theatre, a police official said on Thursday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing registered a FIR against actress Khushboo and her accomplice Kashif Chan for allegedly installing a secret camera in the changing room of the theatre in the city here and making objectionable videos of other actresses with an intention to blackmail them and defame them.

"Khushboo had given PKR 100,000 to a theatre employee, Chan, to install a secret camera in the changing room to record the naked videos of some four actresses working in the play. Later, Khushboo tried to blackmail them and uploaded their objectionable videos on the Internet," an FIA official told PTI on Thursday.

He said as the videos got viral on social media the producer of the play approached the FIA to register a case.

Malik Tariq Mahmood, the producer of a theatre, said: "Kushboo had a grudge against the fellow actresses after she was removed from the play after a quarrel with them."

The FIA official further said Chan has been arrested who confessed to installing the camera in the theatre's changing room at the behest of Kushboo who has secured pre-arrest bail till December 21.

TAGS
khushboo pakistan actress obscene videos
