STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US Capitol goes under brief lockdown after Congressional staffer caught with gun in bag

Police said that Jeffrey Allsbrooks (57) was taken into custody about four minutes after he entered the Longworth House Office Building.

Published: 09th December 2021 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Light shines from inside the US Capitol dome at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington

Light shines from inside the US Capitol dome at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: US Capitol Police arrested a congressional staffer on Thursday after he walked into a legislative building with a gun in his bag, leading to a brief lockdown in a Capitol Hill complex still on edge nearly a year after a deadly insurrection.

Police said that Jeffrey Allsbrooks (57) was taken into custody about four minutes after he entered the Longworth House Office Building. Capitol Police said that officers who were stationed at a security screening checkpoint at one of the building's doors "spotted an image of a handgun in a bag on the X-ray screen".

Officers tracked down Allsbrooks, who works in the office of the House Chief Administrative Officer. Police said that Allsbrooks told them that he forgot the gun was in his bag. It's unclear why Alllsbrooks would have been allowed to proceed through the checkpoint with a handgun in his bag.

Police said they were continuing to investigate and were "looking into what happened before, during and after those four minutes".

Capitol Police initiated a brief lockdown during the incident, telling other workers in the building to stay inside their offices, lock doors and windows and, if they were in a public space, to find a place to hide or seek cover.

The lockdown was lifted about nine minutes later. Allsbrooks was arrested on a charge of carrying a pistol without a license. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The arrest comes as Capitol Police track an unprecedented number of threats against lawmakers, thousands more than just a few years ago.

In an interview with The Associated Press in September, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger predicted authorities would respond to close to 9,000 threats against members of Congress in 2021 — more than 4,100 had been reported from January to March.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Capitol Capitol Hill US Capitol lockdown US Capitol Police US Capitol gun
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp