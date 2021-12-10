STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 vaccine cards to be made mandatory at public places in Sri Lanka

Carrying the COVID-19 vaccination card will be made mandatory at public places in Sri Lanka from Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office has announced.

Published: 10th December 2021 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka Flag

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Carrying the COVID-19 vaccination card will be made mandatory at public places in Sri Lanka from Friday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office has announced, ahead of the festive season.

"Legal advice has been sought with regard to preventing those who have not obtained the vaccine from entering public places," it said.

The Sri Lankan government has claimed their national vaccination programme to be a success, with 15.9 million of the island nation's 21 million population being administered the first dose, while 13.7 and 1.1 million have received the second and third jabs respectively, according to the Health Ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Coronavirus
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp