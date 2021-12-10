STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Romania enforces new travel measures over omicron concerns

The new travel rules will be enforced from Friday until Jan. 8 and aim to curb transmission over the winter holiday period.

Published: 10th December 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Flight

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

BUCHAREST: Romania on Friday introduced new travel restrictions and isolation measures for people entering the country as officials seek to avert another health care crisis following the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Romania, a European Union country of about 19 million, faced its deadliest period of the pandemic through October and November and has so far confirmed three cases of omicron, which is thought to be more contagious than the previous coronavirus variant.

All three of Romania’s omicron cases have been detected in people connected with a government repatriation flight from South Africa to Bucharest at the end of November. Several others who returned on that flight have since tested positive for COVID-19, and sequencing is being carried out, the health ministry said.

The new travel rules will be enforced from Friday until Jan. 8 and aim to curb transmission over the winter holiday period. They include proof of a negative COVID-19 test, quarantine for unvaccinated travelers — and depend on the epidemiological risk of the country they arrive from. From Dec. 20, passenger location forms will also be implemented to improve the traceability of infections.

But while the authorities hope the new travel measures will prevent a spike in infections, and curb the spread of omicron as many return home over the winter holidays, some internal restrictions have been eased.

Places such as shops, cafes, malls, and restaurants can now stay open until 10 p.m., an hour later, and people can enter without a “green certificate” but with proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Masks are no longer required in uncrowded open public places, and on key winter holidays — such as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve — closing times for businesses are effectively scrapped.

Health minister Alexandru Rafila said after a government meeting this week that the authorities must give people hope that they can “live normally in this country” but that if infection rates rise above certain thresholds, measures will be reversed.

“This openness on the part of the government is due to the interest for life to return to normal in Romania,” Rafila said, but warned that the authorities “cannot ignore the dangers that follow.”

Dragos Zaharia, a primary care doctor at Bucharest’s Marius Nasta Institute of Pneumology who was on the front line during a bleak period in October and November when Romania had one of the highest coronavirus mortality rates in the world, says the relaxation measures are necessary but also “a risky game.”

“We are expecting a fifth wave. I am worried that things could get out of control again,” Zaharia told The Associated Press. “This equilibrium between restrictions and freedom is quite hard to achieve. But without relaxations, the population could become less compliant to future measures.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Romania Romania Coronavirus Omicron Omicron variant COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp