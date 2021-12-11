STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan: Dismembered body parts of 70-year-old man found in Karachi, woman found 'deep asleep' at crime scene

The official said upon questioning the woman said the victim was here husband, Muhammad Sohail, but later she denied they were married, claiming the man was her brother-in-law.

By PTI

KARACHI: In an incident of shocking brutality, the dismembered body parts of a 70-year-old man were found scattered outside a flat here and a woman who was found "deep asleep" at the crime scene has been arrested as the prime suspect, Pakistani police officials said on Friday.

"We got a call that parts of a human hand were seen lying near a flat in an old apartment building in Saddar area. When our team reached and opened the flat they found the woman deep asleep, with some parts of a human body lying close to her and other dismembered parts spread all over the flat," said Senior Police Officer Zubair Nazeer Sheikh.

The 45-year-old woman, who was not named, has been marked as the main suspect in the case.

The date of the murder is yet to be ascertained, though it is likely to have been committed this week.

"The woman has been arrested as we found evidence including her blood stained clothes and the equipment used to dismember the body," Sheikh said.

The police team found a knife, a hammer and other blunt metal instruments at the crime scene.

The official said upon questioning the woman said the victim was here husband, Muhammad Sohail, but later she denied they were married, claiming the man was her brother-in-law.

She was found in an intoxicated state, suspected to have been under the influence of chemical drugs, according to a report in the Dawn newspaper.

Sheikh said the woman's calmness in the interrogation was "astonishing".

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the neighbours have indicated at a "live-in" arrangement, saying the woman would often stay days together with the man and that they quarrelled very often over money.

The victim has a separate family living in the congested Saddar area and they have been informed to perform the legal formalities and rituals.

