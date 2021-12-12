Israel PM to make first official visit to UAE on Sunday

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. The announcement is amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran.

Naftali Bennett’s office said he will be meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and discussing strengthening economic and military ties.

The visit to the UAE will mark a first by an Israeli prime minister.

The UAE and Israel have enjoyed long security cooperation over their shared concern over Iran. They formalized ties last year as part of the US-brokered “Abraham Accords.”

Bennett’s one-day trip is timed to coincide with ongoing nuclear talks between world powers and Iran. In recent weeks, Israel has fanned out its top diplomat and its defense and spy chiefs to meet with allies in Europe, the US and the Middle East to push for a firmer approach to Iran.

Israel says it is determined to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.

(With inputs from PTI)