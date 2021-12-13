STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

No spooky sights yet at 'haunted' residence, Japan PM says

The prime piece of real estate in central Tokyo stood empty during the terms of Kishida's most recent predecessors, Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe.

Published: 13th December 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Fumio kishida

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida poses for a portrait picture. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he's sleeping soundly after becoming the first premier in nine years to inhabit the official residence, which is reputedly haunted by ghosts.

The prime piece of real estate in central Tokyo stood empty during the terms of Kishida's most recent predecessors, Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe.

The residence was the site of a 1936 attempted coup, in which several senior officials including a finance minister were assassinated by young military officers.

For years, the ghosts of some of those who were involved in the incident were reported to have haunted its hallways, but Kishida said Monday he was feeling fresh after the first nights in his new digs.

"I slept soundly yesterday," he told reporters, who asked whether he had spotted any of the residence's famed spooks.

"I haven't seen any, yet."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida Japanese PM official residence Japan haunted PM residence
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp