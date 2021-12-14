STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

High-ranking Austrian politicians won't go to Beijing games because of coronavirus; not a diplomatic protest, says Chancellor Karl Nehammer

 Austrian Chancellor confirmed that it is not a diplomatic protest or boycott, but due only to the fact that the COVID requirements in China are rightly very high.

Published: 14th December 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bing Dwen Dwen, the official mascot for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (Photo | AP)

Bing Dwen Dwen, the official mascot for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Austria's leader says no high-ranking politicians from his country will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, but he says that is entirely because of coronavirus restrictions in China and is not a diplomatic protest.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer's comments to Tuesday's edition of German daily Die Welt came after foreign ministers from Austria and several other European Union nations made clear that they have little appetite to join the US initiative for a diplomatic boycott of the games because of concerns over China's human rights record.

We are against the politicization of the games and are coordinating in the EU, Nehammer was quoted as saying. No high-ranking politicians from Austria will visit the Olympic Games in China, he said.

However, that is not a diplomatic protest or boycott, but due only to the fact that the COVID requirements in China are rightly very high.

Because of the COVID pandemic, politicians can't meet personally in China with their country's athletes, he added. So there is no use in politicians or diplomats from Austria travelling to China to speak by videoconference with our athletes there then I prefer to meet our athletes personally in Vienna.

China has vowed to respond to the U.S.with firm countermeasures over the boycott but has given no details on how it plans to retaliate.

Beijing has dismissed the decision by Canada and the United Kingdom to join Washington's diplomatic boycott as a farce. Rights groups have called for a total boycott of the Beijing Winter Games, citing Chinese human rights abuses against its Uyghur minority in the northwest Xinjiang region, which some have called genocide.

They also point to Beijing's suppression of democratic protests in Hong Kong and a sweeping crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous territory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beijing Winter Olympics Diplomatic Boycott Uyghur human rights
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp