STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hong Kong officials distance themselves from Nanking footage

China on Monday marked the 80th anniversary of the killings that left hundreds of civilians and disarmed soldiers dead.

Published: 14th December 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Students wearing face masks hold flowers mourn for the victims of the Nakjing Massacre at a mass burial site during the annual commemoration of the 1937 Nanking Massacre in Nanjing.

Students wearing face masks hold flowers mourn for the victims of the Nakjing Massacre at a mass burial site during the annual commemoration of the 1937 Nanking Massacre in Nanjing. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: Hong Kong officials distanced themselves from the screening of a 1937 Nanking massacre video in a primary school that left some children in tears, saying schools are not required to screen such graphic footage.

The clip, which came from a documentary of the Nanking massacre, depicted Japanese soldiers killing civilians in the former Chinese capital. China on Monday marked the 80th anniversary of the killings that left hundreds of civilians and disarmed soldiers dead.

“While learning history is of paramount importance, how to learn is something that we will defer to the education sector, because we have very well-trained teachers, we have well-run schools,” Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The screening of the brutal and violent footage caused some students to cry and sparked complaints from parents, according to local media reports.

The school involved — Po Leung Kuk Hong Kong Taoist Association Yuen Yuen primary school — said that it would carefully consider children’s feelings and adjust teaching materials accordingly.

The school did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

On Tuesday, Lam confirmed that the video screened in the school had been included in a teaching materials checklist and that the education department had a duty to inform schools of the materials that are available in the public domain, but that there was no mandate that such footage had to be shown while teaching students about the Nanking massacre.

The massacre lasted from December 1937 to January 1938, with Japanese soldiers engaged in the mass killings and rape in Nanjing.

Hong Kong authorities have included Chinese history as a compulsory subject and indicated that students will also learn about national security, following the implementation of a national security law in the city last year in response to massive anti-government protests.

Lam has also called for the strengthening of so-called patriotic education in schools, amid Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hong Kong Nanking Nanking Massacre Nanking Massacre 1937
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp