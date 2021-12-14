STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nirav Modi's plea against extradition to India under way in UK High Court

Nirav Modi was allowed to appeal against his extradition from the UK to India to face fraud charges on the grounds his return would harm his mental health and place him at risk of suicide.

Published: 14th December 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. (File | AP)

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (File | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: The UK High Court on Tuesday began hearing the case related to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's appeal against his extradition to India.

Earlier this August, Nirav Modi was granted permission to appeal against his extradition from the UK to India to face fraud charges on the grounds that a return to India would harm his mental health and place him at risk of suicide.

Modi's lawyers had long argued that their client suffered from severe depression and would not receive adequate medical care if he is imprisoned at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai pending his court appearance.

They stated that his mental health condition had deteriorated further during his incarceration at Wandsworth Prison in South London following his arrest in London in March 2019 and the strict restrictions placed on prisons during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They had also introduced several medical experts to give evidence that Modi was at high risk of suicide.

Modi, once the jeweller to some of the biggest stars of Hollywood and Bollywood, stands accused of defrauding the state-owned Punjab National Bank of more than USD 2 billion through a carefully orchestrated scam involving dummy corporations and directors.

He is also charged by the Indian government with witness intimidation and destruction of evidence.

He has been held at Wandsworth Prison in London since his arrest in the British capital in March 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nirav modi extradition
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp