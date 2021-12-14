STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan issues 112 visas to Indian pilgrims

Published: 14th December 2021 07:57 PM

Indian Passport

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan high commission on Tuesday said it has issued 112 visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Shree Katas Raj temples in Punjab province's Chakwal district.

It said the group will visit the Katas Raj temples, also known as Qila Katas or complex of Katas temples from December 17 to 23.

"Today, the high commission for Pakistan in India issued 112 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to a prominent Hindu temple in Punjab, Pakistan, " the high commission said in a statement.

Under the framework of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year.

Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.

"The visit is covered under the Pakistan-India protocol on visits to religious shrines, 1974," the high commission said. Two weeks ago, Pakistan had issued 136 visas to Indian pilgrims for visits to various religious sites in Pakistan.

"The high commission wishes a spiritually rewarding pilgrimage to Hindu pilgrims visiting Pakistan," the high commission said.

"Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious sites and extending all possible assistance to the visiting pilgrims of all faiths," it said.

