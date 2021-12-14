STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

United States preparing 'alternatives' in case Iran nuclear talks fail: Blinken

Blinken's remarks came after Biden recently said the United States was preparing 'additional measures' against Iran.

Published: 14th December 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo | AP)

By AFP

The United States is preparing "alternatives" in case efforts to revive a deal to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions collapse, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday, as expectations grow that talks will fail.

"We continue in this hour, on this day, to pursue diplomacy because it remains at this moment the best option, but we are actively engaging with allies and partners on alternatives," he said during a visit to Indonesia. 

Negotiations restarted on Thursday last week to try to revive the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers, which the United States withdrew from under Donald Trump in 2018.

Iran claims it only wants to develop a civilian capability but Western powers say its stockpile of enriched uranium goes well beyond that and could be used to develop a nuclear weapon.

US President Joe Biden has said he is ready to return to the agreement and Iranian officials maintain they are serious about committing to the talks.

But Tehran has been accused of backsliding on progress made earlier this year and playing for time.

Blinken's remarks came after Biden recently said the United States was preparing "additional measures" against Iran.

In Tuesday's comments, the top US diplomat also referred to a recent statement by European countries involved in the talks, which he said noted that "time is running out, that Iran is still not engaged in real negotiations".

"Unless there's swift progress... the Iran nuclear agreement will become an empty shell," Blinken said, referring to the statement. 

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss went further at the weekend, warning that the resumed talks were the Islamic Republic's "last chance to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution".

"There is still time for Iran to come and agree this deal," she told a news conference.

The 2015 agreement has been disintegrating since Trump pulled out. The deal ensured sanctions relief for Iran in return for tight curbs on its nuclear programme, which was put under extensive UN monitoring.

Trump went on to re-introduce sanctions, prompting Tehran to start disregarding the deal's limits on its nuclear activities in 2019.

Recent rounds of talks have stumbled on which sanctions Washington is prepared to lift and guarantees demanded by Iran to protect against the prospect of a future US withdrawal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antony Blinken Iran Iran Nuclear talks Iran nuclear program
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp