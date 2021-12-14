STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WHO expects increase in number of deaths, hospitalisations from COVID variant Omicron

The UN health agency said that more information is needed to fully understand the clinical picture of those infected with Omicron.

Published: 14th December 2021 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for represenational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it expects an increase in the number of hospitalisations and fatalities related to the new Omicron coronavirus strain, reported Sputnik.

"As case numbers linked to a variant of concern increase globally, we expect the number of hospitalized cases and even deaths to be reported," the WHO said in a statement.

The UN health agency also said that more information is needed to fully understand the clinical picture of those infected with Omicron and WHO encourages countries to contribute to the collection and sharing of hospitalized patient data through the WHO COVID-19 Clinical Data Platform, according to Sputnik.

It comes as the WHO last week had shed light on features of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, including the extent to which it will spread, and the number of mutations in the newfound strain.

The UN-health agency had suggested that a new variant could have a major impact on the course of the pandemic, but it's still too early to say for sure.

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, last week had said that highlighted "a consistent picture of the rapid increase in transmission" but he added that the exact rate of increase relative to other variants remains difficult to quantify.

