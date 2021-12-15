STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

French MPs arrive in Taiwan for visit amid China tensions

China claims Taiwan as part of its national territory and says the self-ruled island democracy should not have official government exchanges with other countries.

Published: 15th December 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group center leads a group of French lawmakers arriving in Taiwan ( Photo | Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group center leads a group of French lawmakers arriving in Taiwan ( Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TAIPEI: A group of six French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit on Wednesday, following a similar trip led by a group of French parliamentarians in October that China sought to discourage.

François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, the lower house of France's Parliament, is leading the latest delegation's visit, which will include meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior government officials.

"We wish to have exchanges on all dimensions of the relations between Taiwan, the EU and France on the economy and culture and all the issues at stake for our countries," de Rugy told reporters at the airport.

In October, another group of French lawmakers led by Sen.Alain Richard met with Tsai, Taiwanese economic and health officials, and the Mainland Affairs Council. That visit was part of regular parliamentary exchanges that had been ongoing for years.

China tried to get the previous visit called off, with its embassy in France saying ahead of time that it would not only damage China's core interests and undermine Chinese-French relations but would also impact France's own "reputation and interests."

China claims Taiwan as part of its national territory and says the self-ruled island democracy should not have official government exchanges with other countries.

Taiwan, however, has been stepping up exchanges with countries that don't officially recognise it as a country.

Speaking to reporters about the visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday reiterated that China firmly opposes any forms of official and political exchanges between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic ties with China.

Zhao called on countries to "earnestly abide by the one-China principle."

In a commentary, the Communist Party tabloid Global Times called the visit "an insignificant stunt by trivial French politicians," citing a Chinese expert.

China has at times lashed out at European nations it accuses of drawing too close to Taiwan or trampling on other matters it considers its "core interests."

Beijing has sought to punish Lithuania, which like France a member of the European Union after it agreed to allow Taiwan to set up a representative office in the capital Riga under the name "Taiwan," rather than "Chinese Taipei," as Beijing prefers.

Beijing slapped a trade embargo on the Baltic state and has threatened multinationals that do business with it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taiwan Friendship group France-Taiwan relations Chinese-French relations
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp