STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Kim Yong Ju, younger brother of North Korea's founder, dies 

During Kim Il Sung's rule, many outside experts viewed Kim Yong Ju as the second most powerful official or even his brother's heir apparent.

Published: 15th December 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

North Korea flag for representative purpose. (Photo | AP)

North Korea flag for representative purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: Kim Yong Ju, the younger brother of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung who was once regarded as the country's No.2 official before his nephew was anointed as the next ruler, has died, state media reported Wednesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the grandson of Kim Il Sung, expressed deep condolences over the death and sent a condolence wreath, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

Kim Yong Ju devotedly struggled to implement the (Workers') Party's lines and policies and made a contribution to accelerating socialist construction and developing the Korean-style state social system, while working at important posts of the party and the state for many years, the KCNA dispatch said.

The news report didn't say exactly when Kim Yong Ju died. According to Seoul's Unification Ministry, he was born in 1920, meaning that he was either 100 or 101 at the time of his death.

Three generations of the Kim family have ruled North Korea since Kim Il Sung established the country in 1948. When Kim Il Sung died in 1994, his eldest son, Kim Jong Il, inherited power.

Kim Jong Un is the third and youngest son of Kim Jong Il and assumed power upon his father's death in 2011. During Kim Il Sung's rule, many outside experts viewed Kim Yong Ju as the North's second most powerful official or even his brother's heir apparent.

He held a slew of top posts such as director of the organization and guidance department and member of the Politburo, both at the ruling Workers' Party.

In 1972, he represented North Korea in signing a landmark peace accord with South Korea, the rivals' first major joint communique on unification.

Kim Yong Ju gradually faded from the political scene after Kim Jong Il took over his Workers' Party department director post in 1973, a move seen by outsiders as a key step in the path to succeeding Kim Il Sung.

Kim Jong Il's position as successor was made public at a party congress in 1980. After nearly two decades of seclusion, Kim Yong Ju was made a vice president and regained his Politburo membership in 1993.

The appointment came after Kim Jong Il had secured his status as the next leader, and experts said Kim Yong Ju didn't wield substantial power in key state affairs.

He later served as honorary vice-chairman of the standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, the North's rubberstamp parliament, and as a delegate to the Assembly.

Before Wednesday's report on his death, his last known public activity was in 2015, when state TV showed him bowing before the portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il after casting a ballot during local elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kim Yong Ju north korea Kim Jong Un
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp