STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Major fire breaks out in Hong Kong building, dozens trapped

Firefighters used an extendable ladder to rescue several people who were trapped on the lower floors of the building.

Published: 15th December 2021 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

People walk out from the World Trade Centre where is located in the city's popular Causeway Bay shopping district of Hong Kong.

People walk out from the World Trade Centre where is located in the city's popular Causeway Bay shopping district of Hong Kong. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HING KONG: Dozens of people are trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze.

The fire started in the early afternoon at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city's popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice.

The 38-story building houses both offices and a mall.

At least one person was injured in the fire and sent to a hospital.

Firefighters used an extendable ladder to rescue several people who were trapped on the lower floors of the building.

Other people were said to be trapped in restaurants in the mall, according to the local South China Morning Post newspaper.

The fire was upgraded to a level three incident, according to a police notice.

Fires are graded on a scale of one to five, with five being the most severe.

Firefighters have mobilized two breathing apparatus teams and two water jets to help fight the fire, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hong Kong Hong Kong Fire Hong Kong Building Fire
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp