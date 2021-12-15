STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Bangladesh for 50th Victory Day celebrations

In a reflection of close ties, India is hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Published: 15th December 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

DHAKA: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday arrived here on a maiden three-day State Visit during which he will hold talks with his counterpart and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's 1971 independence from Pakistan.

It is President Kovind's first trip abroad since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will represent India as the guest of honour in Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day celebrations here.

In a reflection of close ties, India is also hosting a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, at a virtual press conference here on Tuesday, called President Kovind's visit a "ceremonial" one but emphasised that all issues of bilateral ties were expected to be reviewed as part of his tour.

"President Kovind is set to visit Bangladesh on 15-17 December at the invitation of the President of Bangladesh M Abdul Hamid as a unique sign of good relations between the two neighbouring countries," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind​ Bangladesh Bangladesh Victory Day
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp