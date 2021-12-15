STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

South Africa blames technical glitch for bungle of Covid cases number

The massive jump to 37,875 new Covid cases on Sunday from the previous day's figure of 17,154, followed by 13,992 cases on Monday caused concern among both the public and scientists.

Published: 15th December 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

A woman selling snacks, sits at the Baragwanath taxi rank in Soweto, South Africa, Thursday Dec. 2, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's sudden spike in Covid infections reported on Sunday was due to a technical glitch and the actual number of cases was less than half the reported figure of over 37,000, the country's top body for communicable diseases has confirmed.

The massive jump to 37,875 new Covid cases on Sunday from the previous day's figure of 17,154, followed by 13,992 cases on Monday caused concern among both the public and scientists.

In a press statement on Monday, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the reported overnight Covid-19 infections of over 37,000 was actually less than half that figure.

On Sunday, the NICD reported 18,035 Covid cases, however, over 19,000 earlier cases got added to the figure due to a technical glitch, it said.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) also blamed the confusion on technical issues, which caused statistics coming in from various sources earlier all being added together with Sunday's figure.

"Technical problems at state laboratories led to delays in the release of results of coronavirus tests, as well as a dump of close to 19,000 cases into the National Institute for Communicable Diseases' system on Sunday," the NICD statement said.

"The institute relies on test reports from both private and public laboratories to generate daily COVID-19 statistics, including the number of new cases, new tests, and percent positivity rate."

"The NICD was informed in the previous week that information technology challenges had been experienced by public sector laboratories, which have resulted in reporting delays. Some COVID-19 surveillance data may take longer to reflect on the national line list," it said, adding that this caused over 19,000 earlier cases to be added to Sunday's figure.

The NICD said it is committed to transparent reporting and will continue to update COVID-19 surveillance databases retrospectively as the impacted public laboratories remedy the existing IT difficulties.

"This will result in retrospective data being processed onto the line list, increasing the cumulative number of tests," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron National Institute of Communicable Diseases
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp