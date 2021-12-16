STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

22 trapped in flooded coal mine in China

Quoting officials, state-run Xinhua news agency said that an initial investigation showed that a total of 22 people were working under the ground at the time of accident.

Published: 16th December 2021 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at a coal mine at Duxigou Village of Xixinzhuang Township in Xiaoyi City in northern China's Shanxi Province. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Twenty-two people were trapped when a coal mine was flooded in the Chinese city of Xiaoyi, as a result of illegal mining, local authorities said on Thursday.

The accident took place at around 11 p.m.on Wednesday at a coal mine in Duxigou Village, Xixinzhuang Township in Shanxi province.

Quoting officials, state-run Xinhua news agency said that an initial investigation showed that a total of 22 people were working under the ground at the time of accident.

Rescue work is underway.

The local public security department has detained three suspects involved in the accident and is hunting the mine owner who has fled, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China coal mine Ilegal mining coal mine flooding
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp