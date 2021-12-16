STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poland confirms first Omicron case

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WARSAW: Poland's Health Ministry has confirmed the country's first case of infection with the omicron coronavirus variant in a woman from Lesotho.

The case was found in a sample examined in Katowice.

The ministry tweeted Thursday that the 30-year Lesotho citizen feels well but has been put in hospital isolation.

It said national health authorities have taken necessary steps.

That usually means contacting, testing and putting under quarantine people who have had contact with the infected person.

The first Polish person diagnosed with omicron was a teenager who travelled to China this month and tested positive on arrival.

